District develops 3 plans families can choose from for students returning to school

SAN ANTONIO – Are you in favor of having your child head back to the classroom?

Edgewood Independent School District is getting ready to welcome additional students back for in-person learning on Monday as part of its third phase.

Students who will be attending in-person learning previously selected the on-campus learning option on the Back-to-School Commitment Form that went out over the summer. That form closed Sept. 25.

“We came up with these three models: A remote model, and this is the model the majority of our parents have selected," said Keyhla Calderon-Lugo, a representative for Edgewood ISD. "The remote model is just learning taking place, literally virtually, just at home. The other model we have is an on-campus model. This is where the student attends in-person instruction for the full five days. The hybrid model is a combination of remote and in-person learning, where students attend class three days online and two days on campus.”

Edgewood ISD’s schedule for the 2020 fall semester

1. First phase begins: Aug. 17

First day of school.

Virtual learning for all students.

2. Second phase begins: Sept. 14.

First day of in-person learning for high-risk students, including students with specialized needs, English Language Learners, and students without access to reliable WiFi.

Campus capacity not to exceed 25%.

3. Third phase begins: Oct. 12.

More students allowed to return to on-campus learning, including students whose families selected the on-campus learning option on the Back-to-School Commitment Form that went out over the Summer and closed Sept. 25.

The campuses will continue to practice social distancing and frequent sanitization. High-traffic and high-contact areas are being sanitized daily.

“Every single day, as soon as our workday is over, we have our custodians who go in and deep clean all of our campuses," Calderon-Lugo said. "All of our schools have their safety plans on their website. I invite you to visit our website and reach out to the school you’re child may be attending, or is interested in attending, and take a look at all of the safety measures in place.”

To learn more about Edgewood ISD’s safety protocols, click here.