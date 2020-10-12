DIY Fall wreaths and pumpkins

San Antonio – Design Improvised’s owner Haeley Giambalvo shows how you can create fall themed wreaths and pumpkins yourself and keep it inexpensive.

The wreath that Haeley creates is made from a wire wreath form and burlap ribbon, and just requires you to bunch the ribbon through the wreath form, glue on your flowers and you are all set to hang it on your door this fall.

For the pumpkins you can use vinyl stickers and spray paint from the craft store. You can set the stickers, spray paint the pumpkins and remove the stickers to spell out whatever you wish.

For further instructions and more DIY design ideas, go to Design Improvised’s website.