This is why it’s so important to continue seeing your doctor, despite the pandemic

A recent study by the National Center for Health Statistics in the U.S. Census Bureau found that 40% of adults in the U.S. have stopped going to the doctor for fear of getting COVID-19.

Dr. John Hollinger with WellMed discussed the importance of staying safe during this unprecedented time by seeing a primary care physician.

The impact of people putting off care

“The CDC reports that people with chronic conditions -- such as obesity, lung disease, diabetes and heart disease -- are dying at a rate 12 times higher than previous years,” Hollinger said. “People are putting off treatment until, in some cases, it is too late. That is why WellMed is working diligently to make your doctor visit safe. There is no reason to avoid care. That includes getting routine screenings and immunizations like the flu shot.”

What if someone is still concerned about coming into a clinic? Is there anything else they can do to get the care they need?

“One of the positive outcomes of COVID-19 is innovation to the way patients can now receive care," Hollinger said. "WellMed, for instance, has introduced online video appointments and curbside care as a way to make sure everyone gets the care they need.”

Online video appointments

Patients can meet with their doctor or advanced practice clinician from the comfort of their home using a smartphone, tablet or computer. It is convenient and further limits a patient’s exposure.

Curbside care

You can call, schedule an appointment and meet with a clinician from the comfort of your car.

What is WellMed doing to protect patients and employees?

The group follows strict CDC guidelines when it comes to maintaining our clinics and protecting patients and health care workers, which include:

Taking employee temperatures twice daily.

Requiring temperature checks for all entering a clinic.

Making hand sanitizer available throughout clinics.

Regularly sanitizing common surfaces, and sanitizing exam rooms between every patient visit. Limit visitors to the clinic, and ask patients to wait in their car until it’s time to be seen.

Require masks be worn by all entering a clinic, and all employees wear personal protective equipment.

If you would like to get a flu shot from WellMed, you can call a clinic to make an appointment. When you arrive, stay in your car and one of the health care professionals will come to give you the vaccine.

The health care provider is also offering drive-thru flu shot clinics in certain locations. To learn more about WellMed, click or tap here.