Watch this: a heart-warming room renovation for one deserving young man

SAN ANTONIO – These are the stories we need in 2021. Local nonprofit “Savvy Giving By Design” has teamed up with “Make-A-Wish” foundation to deliver a room makeover for Zachary Gutierrez, who’s been battling kidney failure for the past 13 years.

Interior designers Theresa Naramore and Cheryl Green of Twin Sisters Interiors have started “Savvy Giving By Design” to help provide comfort, support and healing for families with a child battling a medical crisis.

Watch Part 1 to learn more and follow the journey as they build Zachary’s dream bedroom.

“It’s so heart-warming to us...it really makes it worth it.” Cheryl Green, Twin Sisters Interiors/Savvy Giving By Design Central Texas

Watch Part 2 for the big reveal:

For more information or to donate visit “Savvy Giving By Design”.