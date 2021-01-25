The 3 Down on Grayson cocktails you have to try

SAN ANTONIO – Dining outdoors and with the windows open, thanks to Covid, have become the preferred way of socializing these days. Thanks to an open-patio layout, a large garage door they can open and the Modern American vibe, local hotspot, Down on Grayson, can keep the air, food and drinks flowing.

They use fresh juices to concoct savory classical drinks including a lavender lemonade, spicy margarita and their winter cocktail - a rosemary maple bourbon sour.

Watch the video for the drinks and visit Down on Grayson for more.