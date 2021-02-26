As seen on SA Live - Friday, February 26, 2021

Gotta catch 'em all! What did you love as a kid that you still love today?

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., we’re getting you ready for National Pokémon Day! Plus, it’s Get Fit Friday and Jen shares the Real San Antonians story of Live from the Southside.

We’re feeling those weekend vibes and sharing a chill spot for you to hang with the family - even your furry friends. Brooster’s Backyard Icehouse is our featured Live from the Southside business of the month. The neighborhood spot in south San Antonio has something to do for every day, including free popcorn.

The lady behind Live from the Southside, editor in chief April Monterrosa, is the subject of a brand new Real San Antonians with Jen Tobias-Struski. The magazine is partners with KSAT.com, helping to share stories from the Southside. Monterrosa’s nieces, the Crafty Cortez Sisters, are also featured.

If you know a Real San Antonian who would like to be featured, send us their info in an email to saliveteam@ksat.com.

Mix Fit SA shares a fun family workout with us this Get Fit Friday, using the letters in your name and the names of your family members.

Plus, lifestyle expert Jen Muñoz has gifts and fun items you can find for National Pokémon Day, how you can score a free kolache next Monday at the Kolache Factory, a Texas Eats preview from Mi Roti at The Pearl and tonight’s rodeo lineup.

Speaking of Pokémon, what did you love as a child that you still love today? Share your comments @SALiveKSAT on Facebook and Twitter - and be sure to follow us on Instagram for behind-the-scenes moments, deals and more.

⚡ Tomorrow is #NationalPokemonDay! What did you love as a kid that you still love today? ⚡ Look for your answers from 1-2 p.m. today on KSAT 12 & KSAT.com! Posted by SA Live on Friday, February 26, 2021

