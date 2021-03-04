Painting with a Twist open for socially distant spring break sessions

SAN ANTONIO – Looking for something safe to do that feels like spring? Paint hydrangeas at Painting with a Twist!

It’s a “no experience necessary” experience. Painting with a Twist at Artisan’s Alley conducts short classes for people of all painting experience. It’s bring-your-own-beverages and snacks, and it’s great for not just couples but families, birthdays, bridal parties, team building and more.

If you’re not feeling up to venturing out just yet, Painting with a Twist offers at-home kits for couples, too.

“You get a canvas, you get paints, you even get written instructions and sometimes you even get video access to it,” franchise owner Melissa Sutherland said. “Everything you need to make your own painting at home.”

Painting with a Twist at Artisan’s Alley is accepting appointments. Visit the website for more information, and watch the video above to see Mike get a tutorial while Fiona works on the “twist.”