New Braunfels urogynecologist explains how new tech helps women overcome overactive bladder difficulties

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

It’s a problem that affects 50 million otherwise healthy Americans, according to the Caring Center for Women, most of them women -- overactive bladder; people rushing to the bathroom more than a dozen times a day, often not making it in time.

And it can be embarrassing.

And the medications, exercises and behavioral changes for it frequently fail, according to the Caring Center for Women -- but there’s a new technology that can help.

Dr. Teresa Irwin, a urogynecologist and president of the Caring Center for Women in New Braunfels, shares how this new tech is improving her patients’ lives.

Dr. Irwin, what is life like for these patients?

“It really affects the quality of life and it really is of varying degrees,” Irwin said. “Mostly you see patients that are really bothered at this point, and it’s affecting their quality of life, from interfering with family and friends, to relationships to their work environments, as well. A lot of them can’t even go to the movies because they’re going to be involved in so many times -- or once they’re out and about, they’re constantly scoping out where all the restrooms are at, and others are just simply embarrassed that they smell of urine.”

With this new technology you’re using to help these patients, what’s the procedure called?