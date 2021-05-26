Parade of Homes gives a chance to learn more about modern Mediterranean contemporary style

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Shopping for a new forever home?

In this year’s Parade of Homes, featured as part of the Belle Oaks community, happening in Bulverde through May 31, guests can tour model homes from 10 builders, including Everview Homes.

The expansive custom home boasts three bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, and rests on 4,675 square feet of luxury. Also included is a spacious three-car garage, a formal dining and breakfast nook, study and game room.

Whether it’s hosting an evening on the grandiose outdoor patio in the summer kitchen, or showcasing your prized art pieces in the elongated gallery showroom, you will have plenty of space for both large parties or more intimate gatherings.

This house gives a homeowner everything and more when it comes to balancing family living and formally hosting.

“We feel this home incorporates all the best features to accommodate any lifestyle,” said Adam Smith, president of Everview Homes. “The emphasis is on luxurious living. From the 20-foot ceilings in the entry, gallery and great room, and incredible master suite, to the butler’s pantry, wine room and huge game room, this home is built to impress.”

The other dedicated bedrooms have their own full bathrooms for guests to have seclusion and privacy. These features also work for the traditional family or someone with a need to accommodate an elderly family member.

“Photos and floor plans show the rooms and functionality, but attention to detail and outstanding customer service is our pledge to all of our customers,” Smith said.

Belle Oaks is situated in the Texas Hill Country, less than 15 minutes from San Antonio, and about 30 minutes from the Shops at La Cantera and The Rim. It’s also in close proximity to Stone Oak, Canyon Lake, Guadalupe River State Park and Canyon Springs Golf Club.

The gorgeous new large-acreage community can make your dreams of owning a beautiful piece of property in the scenic and peaceful hill country an attainable reality for your family.

Visitors to the Parade will discover unique floor plans, the latest in interior and exterior design trends, and sustainable low-maintenance landscaping developed to connect its future inhabitants to the natural world surrounding the houses.

Open houses are available Monday through Thursday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturdays and Memorial Day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sundays from noon to 6 p.m.; and Friday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

If you would like to download the free Parade of Homes app for iPhone and Android, search “SA Parade of Homes” on the Google Play or Apple app store.

