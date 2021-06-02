The most important meal of the day has never looked so simple | SA Live | KSAT 12

SAN ANTONIO – She has 2 million Youtube and Instagram followers, cooks on “The Today Show” and wrote “The Honeysuckle Cookbook: 100 Healthy, Feel-Good Recipes to Live Deliciously.” Chef Dzung Lewis joined us with two simple breakfast recipes to help you get out the door faster.

She breaks down how to cook an egg in a basket and a spicy cream cheese bagel that will get you going in the morning without skipping the most important meal of the day.

Check out the video above to see the recipes and visit her website for more.