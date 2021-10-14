Mostly Cloudy icon
85º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

SA Live

‘Hocus Pocus’ actor plays Heads Up!, makes 2 recipes from new ‘Unofficial Hocus Pocus Cookbook’

Larry Bagby, a.k.a. “Ice” from “Hocus Pocus,” also performs new song, “Still”

Diana Winters, Executive Producer, SA Live

Tags: SA Live, celebrity, hocus pocus, halloween, celebrity chat
Actor & musician Larry Bagby makes 'Dead Man's Toes, Dead Man's Toes' & 'William's Wormy Bed Dirt Cake' with Mike & Fiona.
Actor & musician Larry Bagby makes 'Dead Man's Toes, Dead Man's Toes' & 'William's Wormy Bed Dirt Cake' with Mike & Fiona.

SAN ANTONIO – Actor and musician Larry Bagby, who played “Ice” on the Halloween classic “Hocus Pocus,” helps Mike and Fiona make Dead Man’s Toes, Dead Man’s Toes and William’s Wormy Dirt Bed Cake from “The Unofficial Hocus Pocus Cookbook.”

You can find the cookbook here. And check out Bagby’s song in the video below. Happy Halloween!

You may know him from "Hocus Pocus" and "Walk the Line." Actor/musician Larry Bagby sings his original song, "Still" in an SA Live Sound Session.
You may know him from "Hocus Pocus" and "Walk the Line." Actor/musician Larry Bagby sings his original song, "Still" in an SA Live Sound Session.

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Diana Winters is a San Antonio-area native, Emmy award-winning and GLAAD-nominated journalist and baker who loves the Alamo City. She is the executive producer of SA Live, creator of South Texas PRIDE and co-creator of Texas Eats.

email