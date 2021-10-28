10th annual statewide hiring event for veterans and the public is set for Nov. 4

Workforce Solutions Alamo (WSA) is hosting its 10th annual “Hiring Red, White & You!” in-person public event on Thursday, Nov. 4 at the Freeman Coliseum.

Workforce Solutions Alamo (WSA) is hosting its 10th annual “Hiring Red, White & You!” in-person public event on Thursday, Nov. 4 at the Freeman Coliseum.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Are you a veteran looking for employment?

Workforce Solutions Alamo (WSA) is hosting its 10th annual “Hiring Red, White & You!” in-person public event on Thursday, Nov. 4 at the Freeman Coliseum.

Early admission for transitioning service members, veterans and spouses is held from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The event is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“Hiring Red, White & You!” is a joint initiative hosted by the Texas Workforce Solutions, in partnership with the Office of the Governor, Texas Medical Center and the Texas Veterans Commission to connect veterans and their spouses in Texas with employers who are seeking veterans’ exceptional skills.

This hiring event encourages Texas employers to recognize the advanced skills and experience our brave servicemen and women have to offer through their military experience and help veterans in Texas transition into the civilian workforce and their spouses.

Ad

Launched in 2012, and hosted by the 28 Texas Workforce Development Boards, this year’s statewide veteran hiring fairs will take place throughout the state, either virtually or in person.

Over the past nine years, Hiring Red, White & You! has connected more than 108,288 jobseekers, including 39,310 veterans, with 18,268 employers and the event has included more than 2,800 same-day hires.

The number of veterans in Texas is estimated to be 1.5 million, the highest state population of veterans in the country, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The national unemployment rate in 2020 for all veterans was 6.5% stated by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. In contrast, for those veterans who served in the military since September 2001, the unemployment rate was higher at 7.3%.

To register for the event, click or tap here.

Ad

The Freeman Coliseum is located at 3201 East Houston St. in San Antonio.