3 things to look forward to at this local casino

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Have you ever been to Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino Hotel?

If you haven’t, or it’s been a while since your last visit, perhaps now is the time to swing by or plan a trip.

Nyki Herrera, a spokeswoman for the casino, stopped by “SA Live” to tell us about some of the events coming up.

1. The big finale of their February giveaway

This kicks off this coming Saturday at 3 p.m., with a lucky winner taking home a grand prize of $75,000 in cash.

There will also be thousands of dollars in extra prize money.

2. Events at Que Pasa

Kickapoo will have such a fun lineup -- not only this week, but coming up in March as well, Herrera said.

“This week, we have everything from Tejano to rock, and even a Johnny Cash tribute band,” she added. “And of course, every Sunday is karaoke night.”

3. This Cash and Car Giveaway

It’s running in March through April, and Kickapoo will give away more than $200,000 in cash and prizes, including a brand new 2022 Dodge Challenger Hellcat.

Kickapoo is located at 794 Lucky Eagle Drive, in Eagle Pass.

The casino is owned and operated by the Kickapoo Traditional Tribe of Texas.

You’re invited to play at the biggest casino in Texas, with 24-hour gaming excitement featuring more than 3,300 slots, including an expansive High Limit Room, a private poker room and live bingo. There’s also a full-service hotel, dining and nightlife. Learn more.