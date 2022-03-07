Recipe: Injected roasted garlic slow cooker pork ribs

Chef Gaye Sandoz has done it again - it's another easy meal idea with Tony Chachere's! Watch the video for the recipe.

SAN ANTONIO – On a chilly day, you want a warm meal. Chef Gaye Sandoz makes it easy with a slow cooker recipe for fall-off-the-bone ribs. They’re great for entertaining, too!

Check out the recipe below.

Injected Roasted Garlic Slow Cooker Pork Ribs

From Tony Chachere’s

Ingredients:

1 bottle Tony Chachere’s roasted garlic injectable marinade

1 rack pork loin ribs or baby back ribs

Tony Chachere’s bold seasoning

BBQ sauce of your choice

Directions:

Trim ribs and remove silver skin on the back of the ribs.

Inject the roasted garlic marinade in between the rib bones. Season on all sides with Tony Chachere’s bold seasoning.

Add the ribs to the crockpot. Add more Tony Chachere’s seasoning. Add 1 cup BBQ sauce. Cover and cook on high for 4 hours or on low for 8 hours.

Baby backs have a shorter cooking time than other ribs. Place ribs on a pan, brush with BBQ sauce and place under the oven broiler if you desire a caramelized rib. Serves 5-6.