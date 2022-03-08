As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, March 8, 2022

Happy International Women's Day to all the girl bosses out there!

SAN ANTONIO – Happy International Women’s Day! We’re celebrating with women-owned businesses, a mom of four turned bodybuilder and more.

Our first guest, a woman-owned business here in San Antonio that’s all about helping other women. You can find out more about Pria Handmade Accessories here.

Don’t miss our feature on Babes Support Babes, a new co-space supporting local female entrepreneurs.

Dulce Moreno is a mom-turned-bodybuilder with an incredible story that will inspire you. We’re getting to know this Real San Antonian.

Adeina Anderson from Creative Lifestyles with Adeina shares 10 things you must have for your spring break getaway and all the St. Patrick’s Day DIY you can handle!

Plus, Artisan Craft Bar + Distillery is stopping by to help us celebrate with St. Patrick’s Day and Fiesta-themed drinks. Their “Freedom Thursday” effort raises funds to donate to the Ukrainian Red Cross.

