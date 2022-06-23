These tips may help seniors maintain a healthy lifestyle

The pandemic disrupted many people’s regular routines, including visits to their health providers. For seniors, this can be a serious issue. In partnership with Gonzaba Medical Group. #ksat12 #ad #sanantonio

Dr. Julian Falla, M.D. at Gonzaba Medical Group, says seniors need regular health monitoring and awareness to live their healthiest life.

The key for seniors to live their best life and keep doing the things they love is to have a medical team monitoring their health and lifestyle on a regular basis.

In addition to regular monitoring by a medical team, Falla recommends these tips to help seniors maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Exercise

That doesn’t have to mean going to the gym. Falla said walking, dancing, playing with the grandkids all count as getting exercise.

Eat well

As our metabolism slows, we have to focus our diet. That means more greens and less sugar and fat. But Falla said this doesn’t mean no sugar or no fat. It just means moderation and focus on quality foods.

Get out and socialize

As we saw during the pandemic, a key to mental-cognitive health is socializing. Having coffee with friends, playing bingo, and volunteering can help keep your mind sharp. Falla said isolating yourself is simply bad for your health.

