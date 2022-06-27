Stroke care: Understanding your treatment options

Stroke is the fifth leading cause of death in the United States. A stroke, also called a brain attack, occurs when blood flow to the brain is disrupted. In partnership with Baptist Health System. #ad #ksat12 #sanantonio

Disruption in blood flow is caused when either a blood clot or piece of plaque blocks one of the vital blood vessels in the brain (ischemic stroke), or when a blood vessel in the brain bursts, spilling blood into surrounding tissues (hemorrhagic stroke), according to Baptist Health System.

Every minute is critical in stroke treatment. Mobility, speech, vision, and memory can all become affected by a stroke.

But what kind of care is available to treat a stroke?

The Comprehensive Stroke Center program at Baptist Health System is the most rigorous certification for stroke facilities, designed for hospitals that have the specific ability to receive and treat the most complex stroke cases. This is the highest level of accreditation for stroke treatment centers.

Some of the Comprehensive Stroke Center capabilities include:

Acute management of subdural hematomas with craniotomy

Acute management of ruptured and unruptured cerebral aneurysms

Diagnosis and/or embolization of AVMs

Advanced Imaging Capabilities

General & Vascular Neurology Services

Advanced Cranial and Spinal Neurosurgery Services

Cranial/skull-based services: Neuro Trauma, Neuro-onc. Pituitary

Spine Services: Degenerative, posterior cervical & lumbar, spinal tumor, multilevel fusion

Dedicated Neuroscience ICU

Designated Stroke Patient Navigator

