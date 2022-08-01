As seen on SA Live - Monday, August 1, 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, the new school year is almost here and we’re getting you ready with our Back to School Week! It kicks off today.

Powerhouse Bakery shares meal prepping ideas for those busy school days ahead.

Plus, school supplies for cheap! Spare Parts gives us the details on discount school and art supplies, along with crafty back-to-school gift ideas for teachers.

Tamara Shannon shares back-to-school hacks for parents, and we get a Mad Science Monday lesson on aerodynamics.

Edgewood ISD shares things your students and those on the cheer team need to know for the new year.

Also, a dorm room makeover with Experimenting with Décor, and money-saving tips for back-to-school freebies, deals on electronics and more with Saving with Christina.

