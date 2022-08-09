Back-to school: Add checkups, vaccines to your checklist

Summer is almost over, and now is the time to ensure students are safe, healthy, and back-to-school ready. In partnership with Community First Health Plans.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Before the new school year begins, students not only need new school supplies like notebooks, pencils, and backpacks—they also need vaccines and wellness checks with their doctors.

Brennan Loy with Community First Health Plans explains how Medicaid can help get your child back-to-school ready.

Medicaid covers several preventive services to ensure children are prepared for school.

These services include:

Well Child Checkups

Vaccines

Eye exams, including glasses if needed

Dental exams

Other preventive services

Children, pregnant women, the elderly, and people with disabilities may qualify for no-cost or low-cost health coverage under Medicaid or CHIP based on household size and income. You can apply for Medicaid or CHIP any time of the year by visiting YourTexasBenefits.com and filling out the online application. Or you can call 2-1-1 to speak to a representative who can help with your application.

If you already have Medicaid or CHIP, it’s important to remember to renew your benefits. When it’s time to renew, you will receive renewal forms in the mail from Texas Human Health Services Commission (HHSC). You can fill out these paper forms and mail or fax them back to HHSC, or you can renew your coverage online at YourTexasBenefits.com.

If you need help with your application or renewal forms, you can visit Community First’s Avenida Guadalupe Community Office located at 1410 Guadalupe Street, Suite 222 San Antonio, TX 78207, Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. for in-person bilingual assistance. You can also call (210) 227-2347 to speak with someone who can help.

For more information about Medicaid or CHIP, local community resources, and more, visit CommunityFirstMedicaid.com.