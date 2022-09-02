As seen on SA Live - Friday, September 2, 2022

Hot dogs and hamburgers on the show today!

SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, Labor Day burgers and dogs, fall planting tips, pizza and the inaugural Filipino & Pacific Islander Festival in Schertz.

Dog Haus is serving over-the-top burgers and hot dogs perfect for Labor Day weekend. Wait ‘til you see their monster burger...

Jen takes us to Rainbow Gardens, where they give us pointers for fall planting.

Happy hour’s here! Stella Public House is giving us a taste of some of their original cocktails and specialty pizzas.

The inaugural Filipino & Pacific Islander Festival is this weekend in Schertz, and we’re giving you a taste of what you can expect with Kain Na Filipino Cuisine. Plus, a performance by Siva Ori Polynesia.

Also, an SA Live Sound Session performance with Simply Rayne.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.

You can watch the full show in the video below.