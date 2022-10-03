As seen on SA Live - Monday, October 3, 2022

Halloween desserts on the show today!

SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, succulents, brunch and cocktails. Plus, spooky sweets, selfies and sewing!

Cakes by Tori Elizabeth helps you start your spooky season right with some spooky sweets!

Looking for the perfect Instagrammable haunted house? Haunted Oaks & Horrific Pix has everything you need.

We’re taking a bite out of Halcyon Coffee Bar’s brunch menu!

Learn how to plant thriving pumpkin succulents with Lone Star Succulent Bar!

Sew Little Things has some fun fall sewing crafts for any age.

And for the grown-ups, Stella Public House has some Halloween-themed cocktails.

We’ve rounded up some of the city’s best Halloween activites:

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, a smart TV or smartphone.