As Seen on SA Live - Wednesday, February 1, 2023

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, soup’s on! Where you can get a warm bowl of goodness around town, a Java Jen-approved coffee spot, up close with Texas longhorns, the viral “Wednesday” dance and a local funny man plays the “Not-So-Newlywed” game with us.

The Western Heritage Parade & Cattle Drive is just 3 days away! Check out the history behind the Texas longhorns that walk the parade route, as Jen heads to Karnes City to visit Dr. Scott Kimble at Kimble Cattle Co.

It’s the tastiest pea soup in town and you can find it at San Antonio’s oldest bakery, Nadler’s Bakery & Deli. Their sandwiches top-notch, too!

What pairs well with chicken tortilla soup? A turkey bacon pepperjack panini from WD Deli! We’re cookin’ up deliciousness with this Broadway favorite.

Plus, author Clifford Edwards stops by to talk about his soup cookbook “Soupernatural,” inspired by a 30-day soup challenge.

Java Jen takes us out to a local cafe, Curator Coffee, for fresh brew and beautiful ceramics.

You’ve probably seen the viral dance from the “Wednesday” Netflix show. Now, Danzavida De San Antonio Dance Company shows us how to do it!

Local comedian Cleto Rodriguez stops by to share a few laughs and play the “Not-So-Newlywed” game with us.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, smart TV, or smartphone.