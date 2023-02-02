As Seen on SA Live - Thursday, February 2, 2023

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, Jen takes us to get southern comfort food, we tell you to have you can celebrate Galentine’s Day, and it’s a full push for Vaquero Cook-Off with live roping, a performance, and a team participating in the competition.

It’s Black History Month and we are celebrating Black-owned businesses with southern comfort food from Mr. A-Ok’s Kitchen.

It’s Western Heritage Weekend and San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo is hosting a Sunday Family Funday with Cactus Ropes. Families can learn how to rope with the pioneer of rope-making Cactus Ropes.

This Saturday is the Vaquero Cook-Off and even the youngsters are getting a piece of the action. Tune in as we have the La Vernia High School Culinary Arts team preview the Junior Division of the Vaquero Cook-Off.

San Antonio Country Music Band Texas Double Shot performs original music to kick off Vaquero Cook-Off weekend.

Looking for a Western outfit ahead of the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo? My Team Boutique has got you covered with its Western flair and Hippie Boho.

Celebrate Galentine’s Day with a classic cocktails class from Maverick Distilling.

