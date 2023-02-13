As Seen on SA Live - Monday, February 13, 2023

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, we start the day off with Mad Science! Plus, we tell you where you can have a perfect date night and how you can get the right side of lipstick, Khulman Cellars gives us an oatmeal cookie recipe, and we preview a new show at the Tobin.

Looking for the perfect date night spot for Valentine’s Day? The Moon’s Daughters has great food, drinks, and one of the best views in the city. Chef Robert Cantu joins to talk about the special menu and what we can expect for Galentine’s Day tonight.

Fiona heads to the Tobin Center to preview the show Malevo. The thrilling all-male group specializes in Malambo—a traditional Argentine folk dance of great virility and dexterity—and takes it beyond its limits with a modern, avant-garde, and transgressive approach, while still staying true to the cultural foundations of this traditional gaucho artform.

It’s Mad Science Monday and Andrea Cook helps Mike and Fiona create hidden Valentine’s Day messages and use science to reveal them.

Elsa Fernandez from Eye Candy Boutique shows us the right shade of red lipstick for your skin tone.

If you’re looking to “wow” your sweetheart this valentine’s day. Do you know what they say? The way into their heart is through their stomach and today we have a great oatmeal cookie recipe from Kuhlman Cellars to help you out today.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, smart TV, or smartphone.

You can watch the full show in the video below.