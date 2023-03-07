As Seen on SA Live - Tuesday, March 7, 2023

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, Jen takes us to Brooks City Base for a staycation destination. Plus, we watch movies, read books, and eat delicious barbeque on the show.

Inflate the fun at your event or party! Tasha Carr, CEO and owner of Inflatable Movies and More brings her foam party setup.

If you’re looking for a place to have a staycation, our Jen Tobias-Struski has you covered. Jen takes us to Brooks City Base for food at 1917 Restaurant and Bar and relaxation at Eforea Spa.

It’s National Reading Month! Here to help us find some good reads and after-school programs your kids will enjoy is Kristin Yourdon, Children Services Librarian for the San Antonio Public Library.

Premiere restaurant and bar Smoke Texas has recently opened a new location at Park North. Joseph Tittle, Senior Director of Operations joins us to celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day with green beer, cocktails, and barbecue!

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, smart TV, or smartphone.