As Seen on SA Live - Friday, March 10, 2023

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, it’s our Awards Shows Special! An award-winning magician stops by and Fiona takes us to Camp FIMFO. Plus, we check out décor, swag bags, makeup, and styles for our award show episode.

Our first guest is in town this weekend to kick off the thrill of spring break at the Magician’s Agency theatre. Award-Winning Magician Nick Paul is here to give us a little taste of his upcoming show.

Fiona Gorostiza takes us to a huge family fun park that takes camping to a whole new level. Camp FIMFO is just outside of San Antonio and is a place to enjoy the outdoors in comfort and a little luxury.

Stephanie Peña Frost, owner of Princess and the Monkey Home Décor, is here to share some great ideas for your awards show watch party.

It’s SA Live’s Movie Awards Special! One of the best parts of any award show is the fashion, and yes, you can recreate looks worthy of any red carpet. Stylist Jules Aldaz, from Style by Jules Aldaz, and makeup artist, Nadia Gonzales, from Nerdia Cat Makeup are here to show us some amazing looks they created.

Elsa Fernandez from Eye Candy Boutique found some fabulous items from around town to help you build your impressive swag bags for award season.

The swag bag includes products from beaded clutches from Hello Tallulah, Sparkle Pits natural deodorant from In The Weeds Botanical Products, coconut ball truffles from Ms. Chocolatier, stationery goods from Belle & Union Co. Mexican chocolate banana bread for a comforting bite after an award win from Texas Sugar Daddies and glammed-up sunglasses from Eye Candy Boutique.

