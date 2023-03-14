53º

As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, March 14, 2023

Chocolate, indoor plants, magic, local brewery, saloon with secret Ghostbusters speakeasy & more

Diana Winters, Executive Producer, SA Live

Congelato in Helotes serves up fresh gelato and sorbetto.

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., chocolate, indoor plants, magic, a local brewery, a saloon with a secret Ghostbusters speakeasy and gelato! It’s just another day of spring break fun on SA Live.

They feature flavors you won’t normally find in the Alamo City. Renee’s Twisted Chocolates brings global eats in chocolate - straight to you!

Scott Pepper from Magicians Agency Theatre is bringing his special brand of magic to set today for the show.

Get ready for a good time! Fiona takes us to Kung Fu Saloon for classic games, cocktails and the secret Ghostbusters speakeasy!

We have Chef Mello, from plant-based Mello, giving us a taste of his meatless po’boys for Lent.

Plus, Jen toasts spring break at Man Overboard Brewing Co., one of San Antonio’s newest breweries, specializing in Belgian and American beers.

Tillage shows us how to care for indoor plants to make your home your Happy Space, and it’s a taste of the sweet life with gelato and sorbetto from Congelato! Life is Sweet in Helotes.

