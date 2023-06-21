Recipe: Campfire steak & potatoes foil pack

SAN ANTONIO – Going camping this summer? Beef Loving Texans share a recipe that’s easy to make on a campfire and a crowd-pleaser - even for those “steak and potato” people in your life.

The recipe below only has a few simple steps, along with an adjusted version if you want to make it in the oven.

For more recipes from Beef Loving Texans, click here.

Campfire Steak & Potatoes Foil Pack

Ingredients:

1 pound flat iron steak, cubed

1 pound baby yellow potatoes, quartered

1 medium white onion, sliced

2 carrots, peeled and chopped

3 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons minced garlic

2 teaspoons onion powder

2 teaspoons dried oregano

2 teaspoons dried parsley

1/2 teaspoons ground black pepper

1 teaspoon salt

Heavy-duty foil

Directions:

Place all ingredients in a bowl and toss to combine.

Place an 18″ x 12″ sheet of heavy-duty aluminum foil down on a flat surface. Add 1/4 of the beef and vegetable mixture to the center of the foil. Fold the right and left edges in and roll them together to close. Fold the top and bottom edges in and roll to close the package. Repeat with the remaining mixture for a total of 4 packets.

Campfire tip: If cooking on a campfire, wrap foil packs with a second layer of foil to prevent bursting.

Campfire cooking instructions:

Build and start a fire inside a fire ring or other metal structure.

Place a grate over the fire, directly above the flame.

Place foil packs on the hot grate with tongs.

Cook for 20-25 minutes, flipping halfway through until steak is cooked to a minimum internal doneness of 145ºF and potatoes are fork-tender.

Oven cooking instructions:

Preheat the oven to 425ºF.

Place foil packs on a baking sheet and bake for 20-25 minutes, until steak is cooked to a minimum of 145ºF internal doneness and potatoes are fork-tender.