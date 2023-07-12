Recipe: BBQ chicken

SAN ANTONIO – Mouthwatering barbecue chicken, fresh off the grill. It’s a simple summertime favorite, and with a few tweaks, we’re kicking it up a notch with Kuhlman Cellars.

This recipe goes from the fridge to the table in about an hour, using chicken quarters or chicken thighs, which will save you money because they’re cheaper than chicken breasts.

Look for this recipe below, and check out the Kuhlman Cellars website for more cooking ideas.

BBQ Chicken

Ingredients:

4-5 chicken quarters, skin on (about 4 pounds)

Salt and pepper, garlic seasoning blend or your favorite dry rub

Smoked paprika

BBQ Sauce:

1 cup BBQ sauce (they recommend Austin’s Own or Stubb’s)

2 tablespoons pure maple syrup

1 tablespoon soy sauce

Directions:

Prepare the chicken quarters by removing and trimming any excess skin or meat. Lay out chicken thighs if using those.

Sprinkle salt, pepper, garlic seasoning or dry rub liberally over chicken on all sides. Sprinkle the smoked paprika over the chicken.

Set chicken aside to marinate for 30 minutes (perfect timing to get the grill ready). If longer than an hour, cover and put in the fridge.

Prepare grill and bring to 325°F.

While the grill is heating, prepare the BBQ sauce by combining all sauce ingredients and stirring well. Set aside.

Once the grill reached the optimal temperature, put the chicken skin side down on the grill and cook, covered, for 15 minutes.

Turn the chicken over with skin side up and cook, covered, for an additional 15 minutes. The chicken should be close to 165°F internal temperature.

Turn the chicken over and apply a generous amount of BBQ sauce to the chicken. Cook, covered, for 8 minutes.

Turn the chicken back to skin side up, brush BBQ sauce over the chicken and cook, covered, for a final 8 minutes, or until desired char is reached for your chicken. Reserve excess sauce for the dining table.

Carefully remove from grill and let rest for 5 minutes before serving.

Enjoy while hot!

Suggested Wine Pairings:

This is an incredibly versatile dish. Kuhlman Cellars suggests pairing with the Estate Carignan for summertime bliss, but it will also go great with a full-bodied, dry white, like an unoaked Chardonnay or a light- to medium-bodied red, such as the Kuhlman Sangiovese or a Zinfandel.