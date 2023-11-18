WATCH LIVE: 37th annual Light the Way Holiday Festival at UIW

SAN ANTONIO – Ready to see one of the best Christmas light displays in San Antonio?

The annual Light the Way Holiday Festival at the University of the Incarnate Word (UIW) is back on Saturday for its 37th year, featuring a million twinkling Christmas lights, a firework display, and plenty of festive fun.

KSAT’s Steve Spriester will emcee the event. Attendees can also enjoy live music, food trucks, and a meet-and-greet with Santa.

The gates open at 3 p.m., and the lighting ceremony will begin around 6:30 p.m. The fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m.

To learn more about the Light the Way Festival, click here.