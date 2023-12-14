Recipe: Cheesecake Factory cinnamon roll pancakes

SAN ANTONIO – Brunch out with a holiday favorite from the Cheesecake Factory. Now you can make these fluffy and flavorful cinnamon roll pancakes any time you want them.

What makes these pancakes special? They have a “cinnamon swirl” that makes them look and taste like cinnamon rolls.

Follow the directions below to make your own at home. For more recipes from the Cheesecake Factory, click here.

Cinnamon Roll Pancakes

Ingredients:

1-3/4 cups all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

1 teaspoon Kosher salt

2 cups buttermilk

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 tablespoons + 2 teaspoons vegetable oil

1 cup cinnamon swirl

1/2 cup vanilla icing

Powdered sugar (optional)

For the Cinnamon Swirl:

3 tablespoons butter

5 ounces brown sugar

3/4 teaspoon cinnamon

1/3 cup heavy whipping cream

Directions:

Cinnamon Roll Pancakes

Place the flour, baking powder and salt into a mixing bowl. Stir all of the ingredients together until evenly combined. Set aside.

Pour the buttermilk into another mixing bowl. Add the eggs, vanilla and 2 tablespoons of oil into the bowl.

Add the flour mix into the bowl with the buttermilk. Continue to fold the ingredients together until evenly combined with a few small lumps remaining in the batter. Do not over-mix the batter.

Heat 1/4 teaspoon of vegetable oil on a griddle or in a large non-stick pan. Using a 4-ounce ladle, pour the batter onto the griddle or into the non-stick pan, forming one pancake that is 6 inches in diameter.

Drizzle equal amounts of cinnamon swirl onto each pancake in a spiral motion.

Cook the pancakes for approximately 2 and a half minutes or until the edges begin to dry and puff up with little air bubbles will start appearing over the top surface of the pancakes.

Flip each pancake over and continue to cook for another 1 and a half minutes or until done.

Place two pancakes onto each serving plate. Drizzle the vanilla icing and sprinkle the powdered sugar over each stack of pancakes.

Cinnamon Swirl

Melt the butter in a small pot. Add the brown sugar and cinnamon into the pot and cook until the sugar melts.

Add the heavy whipping cream into the pot and whisk to incorporate.

Recipe note: Vanilla icing is available at most major grocery stores.