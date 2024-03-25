SA Live deals this week

SAN ANTONIO – Everyone could use a little help saving money and our SA Live guests are here for it! Here are a few deals for you this week.

Have fun and save cash at Class Axe Throwing, Great Room Escape and My Splatter Art. All three are located at the 13th Floor on Commerce. Use the code KSAT20 to get 20 percent off tickets at any of these downtown adventure spots during the month of March.

Buenas Vibes is hosting a giveaway right now through this Thursday on their Instagram page. Just follow their account and follow the steps on their post (below) to enter to win a free charm necklace, disco champagne bottle, bag to personalize and more. If you attend their event this Thursday at Elysia’s Collective, you’ll get a free charm with your purchase.

Check back on this article throughout the week, just in case we add more deals!