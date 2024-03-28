Here’s how to make 3 bright, bold & fruity gin cocktails for spring

The Hendrick's Gin Grand Cabaret Royale features subtle fruity notes with an unexpected twist.

SAN ANTONIO – Feeling fruity for springtime? Hendrick’s Gin shares three cocktail recipes with delightful twists that will leave you refreshed as the weather warms.

Each recipe features Hendrick’s Gin Grand Cabaret, a bright, bold gun with stone fruit flavors that produce waves of light, fruity freshness with the classic juniper character found in Hendrick’s Gin, rounded out by aromatic herbs and cucumber notes.

East Coast ambassador Erik Andersson created two of the recipes below. You can find more recipes here. Cheers!

Hendrick’s Gin Grand Cabaret Summer Negroni Fizz

Created by Hendrick’s Gin East Coast Ambassador Erik Andersson

Ingredients:

1 part Hendrick’s Gin Grand Cabaret

1 part Aperol

1 part blanc vermouth

1 dash lavender bitters

Splash of club soda

Orange slice, for garnish

Cucumber slice, for garnish

Directions:

Build in a rocks glass over ice. Garnish with an orange slice and a cucumber slice.

Hendrick’s Gin Grand Cabaret Spritz Royale

Ingredients:

1-1/2 parts Hendrick’s Gin Grand Cabaret

1/2 part cranberry

3/4 part fresh lemon

3/4 part simple syrup

Top with champagne

3 cucumber rounds, for garnish

Orange twist, for garnish

Directions:

Combine ingredients in a wine glass filled with ice. Top with sparkling wine and stir gently. Garnish with cucumber rounds and an orange twist.

Hendrick’s Gin Grand Cabaret & Tonic

Created by Hendrick’s Gin East Coast Ambassador Erik Andersson

Ingredients:

2 parts Hendrick’s Gin Grand Cabaret

5 parts premium tonic*

Cucumber slices, for garnish

Directions:

Build in a highball glass over ice and garnish with cucumber slices.