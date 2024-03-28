Spice up your spring gatherings with this sausage roll recipe

SAN ANTONIO – Spice up your spring gatherings with these Texas-style beef sausage rolls from Beef Loving Texans.
The recipe below features a delicious blend of ground beef, jalapeño and cheddar cheese. Plus, they’re easy to make.
You can find more recipes from Beef Loving Texans here.
Texas-Style Beef Sausage Rolls with Jalapeño & Cheddar
Ingredients:
- 2 pounds ground beef
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 onion, finely diced
- 1/3 cup bread crumbs
- 4 jalapeño peppers, de-seeded and diced
- 6 ounces sharp or medium cheddar, finely diced
- 1-1/2 teaspoons of kosher salt
- 1-1/2 teaspoons coarsely ground black pepper
- 3 10-inch sheets of puff pastry, thawed
- 1 egg, beaten
Directions:
Preheat oven to 375℉.
Place olive oil in a small pan over medium heat. Add onions and brown for 10-15 minutes, stirring frequently. Allow the onions to cool.
In a large bowl, combine beef, cooled onions, bread crumbs, jalapeños, cheese, salt and pepper. Mix gently but thoroughly so you don’t overwork the meat.
Lay one square of pastry on a board or work surface. Use a third of the beef mixture to form a log down the center. Fold the pastry over the beef mixture on one side, then brush along the edge with the egg mixture to create a “glue.” Continue to fold the roll over so it’s fully encased in pastry, and the edges line up on the egg glue line, then press the pastry lightly to ensure a good seal. Repeat steps with each pastry square.
Flip each beef roll so it’s seam side down, then cut into 6-8 pieces. Place the pieces onto a sheet pan and bake for 30-35 minutes or until the pastry is golden brown. You may need to rotate the tray during baking to ensure even browning.
Cooking Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.
Allow to cool slightly before serving.