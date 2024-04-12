Cheesy deals for National Grilled Cheese Day

SAN ANTONIO – It’s National Grilled Cheese Day, and we’re helping you celebrate with some cheesy deals on one of our nation’s favorite comfort food sandwiches.

Several places around town are offering deep discounts on melty goodness. Check out the deals below.

Benjie’s Munch

Get 10 percent off a grilled cheese sandwich all month long at Benjie’s Munch.

La Madeleine

Love grilled cheese and tomato soup? La Madeleine is offering a “Duet Magnifique” deal, which includes a four-cheese grilled cheese and a cup of tomato basil soup for $9.99.

McAlister’s Deli

If you’re a McAlister’s Deli rewards member, you can get a free “Kids Toastie” when you buy an adult entrée today at participating locations.

Sonic

Grilled cheese for a buck? Yes, please! At Sonic today, you can get a grilled cheese sandwich for $1 (plus tax). The offer is available in the rewards tab on their app. It’s limited to one per customer. Some restrictions apply.