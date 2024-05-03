Mint julep & simple syrup recipes for your Kentucky Derby party

SAN ANTONIO – If you’re planning a party for the Kentucky Derby this weekend, we have some cocktail ideas for the “mane” event!
The mint julep is a standard for the Kentucky Derby, and you can make it even more authentic with a homemade mint simple syrup.
Recommended Videos
The recipes below are from The Rose Table’s cookbook. You can find more information here.
Mint Julep
Ingredients:
- 2 ounces bourbon
- 1/2 ounce mint simple syrup
- Mint sprigs
- Finely crushed ice
Directions:
Fill mint julep glasses with crushed ice and a straw. Pour bourbon and simple syrup over ice. Garnish with a sprig of mint.
Mint simple syrup
Ingredients:
- 2 cups water
- 2 cups sugar
- 1/2 cup fresh mint leaves
Directions:
Bring sugar, water and mint leaves to a boil in a small sauce pan until the sugar is completely dissolved. Cool and strain to remove the mint leaves.
Need more Kentucky Derby party ideas? Find them here.