Mint julep & simple syrup recipes for your Kentucky Derby party

"Hay" there, mint julep! It's your go-to cocktail for the Kentucky Derby.

SAN ANTONIO – If you’re planning a party for the Kentucky Derby this weekend, we have some cocktail ideas for the “mane” event!

The mint julep is a standard for the Kentucky Derby, and you can make it even more authentic with a homemade mint simple syrup.

The recipes below are from The Rose Table’s cookbook. You can find more information here.

Mint Julep

Ingredients:

2 ounces bourbon

1/2 ounce mint simple syrup

Mint sprigs

Finely crushed ice

Directions:

Fill mint julep glasses with crushed ice and a straw. Pour bourbon and simple syrup over ice. Garnish with a sprig of mint.

Mint simple syrup

Ingredients:

2 cups water

2 cups sugar

1/2 cup fresh mint leaves

Directions:

Bring sugar, water and mint leaves to a boil in a small sauce pan until the sugar is completely dissolved. Cool and strain to remove the mint leaves.

Need more Kentucky Derby party ideas? Find them here.