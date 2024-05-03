78º
Mint julep & simple syrup recipes for your Kentucky Derby party

Cheers from The Rose Table cookbook

Diana Winters, SA Live Executive Producer

"Hay" there, mint julep! It's your go-to cocktail for the Kentucky Derby. (The Rose Table, The Rose Table 2024)

SAN ANTONIO – If you’re planning a party for the Kentucky Derby this weekend, we have some cocktail ideas for the “mane” event!

The mint julep is a standard for the Kentucky Derby, and you can make it even more authentic with a homemade mint simple syrup.

The recipes below are from The Rose Table’s cookbook. You can find more information here.

Mint Julep

Ingredients:

  • 2 ounces bourbon
  • 1/2 ounce mint simple syrup
  • Mint sprigs
  • Finely crushed ice

Directions:

Fill mint julep glasses with crushed ice and a straw. Pour bourbon and simple syrup over ice. Garnish with a sprig of mint.

Mint simple syrup

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups water
  • 2 cups sugar
  • 1/2 cup fresh mint leaves

Directions:

Bring sugar, water and mint leaves to a boil in a small sauce pan until the sugar is completely dissolved. Cool and strain to remove the mint leaves.

Need more Kentucky Derby party ideas? Find them here.

