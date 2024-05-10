As seen on SA Live - Friday, May 10, 2024

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., celebrating Mom with movies and events, Nostalgia Con, this week’s Community Calendar and a magical show you don’t want to miss.

Give a shout-out to the moms of every kind in your life!

Fiona takes us to the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, where The Nostalgia Con is taking place this weekend. We get a sneak peek inside some of your favorite cartoons and shows - and we might even meet some voice actors.

The Magicians Agency Theatre’s Scott Pepper joins us for a magical performance. You won’t believe your eyes.

It’s all about Mom this weekend at Alamo Drafthouse Theaters. They have special screenings for Mother’s Day and some fun food options.

Plus, we take a look at events coming up this weekend in our Community Calendar:

