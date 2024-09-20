Valero Alamo Bowl, San Antonio Pickleball Association to host weekend-long tournament at Fairchild Park

SAN ANTONIO – A three-day, round-robin pickleball tournament is expected to bring hundreds of competitors this weekend to San Antonio.

The third annual CommuniCare Classic, hosted by the Valero Alamo Bowl and the San Antonio Pickleball Association, began Friday and will run until Sunday at Fairchild Park.

The tournament, which drew 320 pickleball players last year, will feature 400 players between the three-day tournament and a separate PartyPICKLE round-robin style tournament, a news release said.

Each day, competition in each division begins at 8 a.m. The men’s and women’s singles tournament took place between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Friday, while the PartyPICKLE’s round-robin and co-ed format will take center stage between 6 and 8 p.m. on Friday.

Men’s and women’s doubles teams will own the courts between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday. Mixed doubles teams will face off starting at 8 a.m. on Sunday.

According to the tournament, the San Antonio Parks & Recreation facility at Fairchild Park has grown from eight temporary, part-time courts to 18 courts. Each court is open between 5 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Proceeds from the CommuniCare Classic will be awarded to San Antonio students through the Valero Alamo Bowl and San Antonio Pickleball Association scholarship programs.