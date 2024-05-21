SA Live deals this week

SAN ANTONIO – Everyone could use a little help saving money and the local businesses featured on SA Live are here for it! Here are a few deals for you this week.

Sari-Sari Filipino Restaurant, Market & Bakery is offering 10 percent off your order this month with your AAPI Restaurant Passport for Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander Heritage Month. Be sure to download and print your AAPI Restaurant Passport, to support local AAPI restaurants all month long and tag the restaurant and @satx.aapi for a chance to win free Spurs swag.

Need craft cocktails for your next event? Southern Tapsters will give you 10 percent off your private event when you mention “as seen on SA Live” during your booking process. This deal is good now through August.

Duke & Dame caramel whiskey will give you free shipping with the code TRYDD on their website.

On June 16, Fritanga Nicaraguense 505 will be having a complimentary sample day.

Keep checking this article throughout the week, just in case we add more deals!