As seen on SA Live - Memorial Day 2024

SAN ANTONIO – We’re shining a spotlight on veteran-owned businesses this Memorial Day in the San Antonio area.

Longtab Brewing Company honors the history, culture and veterans who served as green berets with every beer they brew. We sample some of their flavors.

Looking to add some fun to your next family party or maybe a custom Father’s Day gift? Veteran-owned business Sunshine Woodworks is selling out fast!

If American donuts and Japanese rice cakes had a baby it would be mochi donuts! We sample tasty treats from local shop Mochinut, also owned by a veteran.

Forever Petals By Vee shows us how to make beautiful red, white and blue paper flower arrangements.

A local shop that specializes in all things “brick,” San Antonio Plastic Bricks Inc., has a new location on the North Side. The store’s veteran owner shares everything you need to know about birthday parties, collectibles and camps for LEGO lovers.

Plus, Beef Loving Texans shares a recipe for Caribbean burgers, and Chef Leo Aguirre from Eat Fredericksburg Texas is kicking Memorial Day weekend off with a chicken tinga tostada recipe.

We also hear music from U.S. Army veteran turned musician, Chuck Wimer.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.