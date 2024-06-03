Easy pickles & Boston butt pulled pork recipes

SAN ANTONIO – It’s the summer hack you didn’t know you needed, homemade pickles! If you’ve never tried to make your own pickled cucumbers before, Lost Buddy Spices has everything you need to get started.

Lost Buddy Spices is a family-owned, small-batch company out of Boerne. Its Original Dry Rub has been in their family for four generations and it’s featured in the recipes below.

Chef Jared Campbell came up with the recipe for the Garden Salt to complement the rub.

Their mission is to help make the food you cook easier and tastier. Check out their website for more details.

Quick Pickled Cucumbers

Ingredients:

2 large cucumbers

1/4 medium white onion

1 cup vinegar

1 cup water

1/2 cup white sugar

2 teaspoon Lost Buddy Original Dry Rub

Directions:

Thinly slice cucumbers and onion and layer in a quart-sized glass container – a large mason jar will work, too.

Add water and vinegar in a measuring cup, stir in sugar and Lost Buddy Original Dry Rub. Pour the mixture over the cucumber and onion.

Seal the container, then flip the jar several times to ensure an even mixture. Refrigerate for several hours and enjoy.

Mix it up: Add sliced radishes for a pop of color and flavor.

Boston Butt “Pulled Pork”

Slow cooker recipe

Ingredients:

5-7 pounds Boston butt (pork shoulder)

1-2 ounces Lost Buddy Original Spice Rub

Mustard or olive oil

Whole large onion

6 ounces BBQ sauce

3 ounces pork marinade

3 ounces teriyaki marinade (can substitute soy sauce)

8 ounces Coca Cola or root beer

1 teaspoon ground coffee beans

Directions:

Trim excess fat from pork roast. Slather with olive oil or mustard and cover thoroughly with rub. Set aside for 30 minutes to 2 hours.

Slice onion into 1/4-inch slices and line the bottom of the slow cooker.

Sear the pork roast in a pan.

Once seared, place the roast into the slow cooker on top of the onions with the fat side up. Pour the remaining ingredients over the top of the roast, replace the lid and turn cooker to high heat.

Liquid should cover approximately half of the roast; add water to adjust the level.

After 2 hours of cooking, flip the roast over with the fat side down.

After 3 hours of cooking, reduce the cooker temperature to medium or low.

After 4 to 5 hours of cooking, check the doneness of the roast with a fork or tongs by attempting to pull meat off the roast. Once done, the meat should simply fall apart. If the roast has a bone, you should be able to easily pull the bone out of the meat.

Reduce heat level to low. Serve directly from the cooker or move to a serving dish immediately before serving.

Serves 12 to 20 people, or makes a bunch of leftovers to be heated up and served later with tortillas, slider buns, chalupas, nachos, etc.