As seen on SA Live - National Dog Day Show - Monday, August 26, 2024

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., it's National Dog Day and our show is going to the dogs!

Do you have dogs at home?

Want to twin with your pup? Perrito Lindo showcases their “paw”-fectly paired doggy/human outfits.

We’re chatting with some of the cast of “The Secret Life of Dancing Dogs”! Jenn & Daiquiri team performed at the Crufts dog competition and we’re learning more about their “pooch”-tastic experience.

Speaking of dancing dogs, dog training and boarding center Pup Pup & Away here in San Antonio shared a trick “dance” performance live on the show.

Looking to adopt a furry friend? The San Antonio Humane Society has a National Dog Day event.

We’re also spotlighting Paws for Purple Hearts, connecting service dogs with veterans and service members.

The social media dog pack Canine Antics shares their top dog spots in San Antonio. They recently shared a viral video on Instagram of Potato’s Olympic swimming efforts.

Hank the Hearing Dog and his owner Emma Faye chat about how they’re teaching kids about people with disabilities. They have a children’s show that airs on KLRN called “Hank & Emma Faye.”

Do you have a quirky pet?

