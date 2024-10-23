As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, October 23, 2024

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., scary movies, Wild Wednesday, going for an outdoor barbecue gathering world record, local awards celebrating women in media and entertainment, SA chefs in the spotlight in Austin and more.

It’s National Horror Movie Day, in honor of “Evil Dead” director Sam Raimi’s birthday. What’s the scary movie that scares you the most? Share your comments here and look for your answer today on the show.

Recommended Videos

Zoomagination joins us for a Wild Wednesday! We’re going to introduce you to their red-tailed boa, an opossum and a crowd favorite sloth, and learn about their mobile zoo.

It’s a world record in the making. Jada goes to Hondo where Al Frugoni and his BBQ influencer friends are hosting the Open Fire Meat Up and trying for a world record for largest outdoor BBQ gathering.

Presented by Women in Film & Television San Antonio, the Celestial Awards honor and recognize women in media and entertainment. We’re learning more about this upcoming event at the Majestic Theatre.

San Antonio chefs are coming to the table for the Austin Food & Wine Festival. We learn more about this big foodie event today on the show.

We want to connect with you! Click here to upload a photo or video of your favorite spot around San Antonio - new or old. Tell us why it’s your favorite and why we should go there. You might see it featured on the show.

SA Live airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.