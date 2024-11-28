As seen on SA Live - Thursday, November 28, 2024

Illuminate comes to San Antonio Botanical Garden Nov. 29, the day after Thanksgiving.

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., it’s an encore episode from the San Antonio Botanical Garden!

The Question of the Day: How do you ring in the holidays? Let us know here and look for your answer today on the show.

Recommended Videos

We step into a world of enchantment at Illuminate, the San Antonio Botanical Garden’s holiday light display, to give you a preview of this breathtaking seasonal attraction.

Our producer and resident dog dad Robert Morin rounds up the dos and don’ts of Thanksgiving treats for your pets with help from the San Antonio Humane Society.

More holiday fun awaits at the Magik Theatre, where “The Velveteen Rabbit” will take the stage in a one-of-a-kind production. Fiona takes us behind the scenes.

Plus, Java Jen takes us to Brewjeria Coffee, a local shop where they’re brewing up customer favorites and seasonal coffee drinks.

Girlss Gone Wifi is the city’s newest co-working group. Jada checks out what they have to offer.

We want to connect with you! Click here to upload a photo or video of your favorite spot around San Antonio - new or old. Tell us why it’s your favorite and why we should go there. You might see it featured on the show.

SA Live airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.