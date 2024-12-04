As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, December 4, 2024

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., we’re live from the Kimpton Santo Hotel in downtown San Antonio!

Fill in the blank: It’s not Christmas in Texas until I go to ________. It’s our Question of the Day. Comment here and look for your answer today on the show.

Recommended Videos

The Kimpton Santo Hotel is one of the newest places to stay in San Antonio. We’ll give you a taste of their eats, sips and holiday events. There’s a Christmas Dinner and a New Year’s Eve Study in Libations cocktail workshop at Dean’s Steak & Seafood at the hotel.

Jada takes us to Freight Fried Chicken, a new spot at the Bottling Department at the Historic Pearl, which Chef Nicola Blaque tells us is dedicated to the history of freight chicken.

“The Nutcracker” is coming to the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts and we give you a preview with Ballet San Antonio. You might see a familiar face, too.

It’s a must-visit holiday event this Friday at the DoSeum. Bring your sweet tooth to Dulce, only for adults 21 and up, an unforgettable holiday experience featuring indulgent samples of San Antonio’s finest sweet and savory creations, plus seasonal cocktails, beer and cider. Our friends at Sweet Paris Creperie & Cafe give us a sample.

We want to connect with you! Click here to upload a photo or video of your favorite spot around San Antonio - new or old. Tell us why it’s your favorite and why we should go there. You might see it featured on the show.

SA Live airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.