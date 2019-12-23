Nonprofit opens door for students to achieve dreams in scholarships, success

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Whether you’re a high school student feeling overwhelmed with the college application process or you’re an adult thinking about going back to school, San Antonio Education Partnership, a nonprofit organization, is here to guide you every step of the way.

For nearly 30 years, the San Antonio Education Partnership has been dedicated to providing opportunities and creating success in the lives of thousands of students and family members across San Antonio, by providing millions of dollars in scholarships and services.

Students have earned 23,000 degrees in the San Antonio Education Partnership and its Cafécollege has served 67,000 students.

Cafécollege is a “one-stop-shop” dedicated to providing college access information, resources, and opportunities to the citizens of San Antonio.

Students, parents and anyone interested in going to college can use Cafécollege as a resource to provide direction in navigating the college process.

All services are free of charge and available in Spanish.

For more information, visit saedpartnership.org.