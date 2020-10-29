6 tips on how to stand out in a virtual job fair

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

As the coronavirus pandemic has impacted millions of lives around the world when it comes to employment, more companies are expanding their searches for top employees by offering virtual job fairs.

That means there are more opportunities to have job interviews without ever having to leave the house. Many employers are now using Zoom, Skype or Microsoft Teams to communicate.

If you are participating in a virtual job fair soon, here are some steps to consider before meeting with the company.

1. Do your homework and research companies participating in the job fair.

Also, look around your house and find areas that are well-lit and clean to conduct your interview. Virtual interviews provide an intimate glimpse into your personal life.

Give a great first impression by keeping your space clean and limit any noise distractions you may encounter.

2. Test your technology beforehand.

In order to have a successful virtual interview, you need a strong internet connection. Check your technology several times before the interview.

Double-check your WiFi connection, video and audio. Being tech savvy is a great skill that employers are looking for, especially since more companies are focusing on the work-from-home model.

3. Dress for success/appropriately.

Even though the interview will be virtual, wear attire you would normally have to an in-person business interview. It’s always best to dress for the job you want. Avoid wearing bright colors -- stick to neutrals. You don’t want the wardrobe to be the focal point of the interview.

4. Keep your resume handy.

Just in case the interviewer asks you for your past employment ventures, have a copy of your resume next to you for reference.

5. Keep a list of notes handy.

During the interview, it’s important to be prepared -- that means having all your research and notes next to you. Educate yourself about the company and the position for which you are seeking employment, and have that information handy.

6. Follow up.

After your interview, reach out to the interviewer by email to reiterate your interest in the job, and to thank them for their time.

If you are looking for a job or a new career, Workforce Solutions Alamo is holding its ninth annual Hiring Red, White and You Veteran statewide hiring event on Nov. 5, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

More than 150 employers and veterans organizations will be available for job opportunities and resources. Since 2011, Hiring Red, White and You has connected more than 98,600 job seekers, including transitioning service members, veterans and spouses. Register for the job fair by clicking or tapping here.