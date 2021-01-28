Recipe: Seared scallops with serrano and apple

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Looking for a new light recipe?

H-E-B chef Scott Tompkins has prepared a delicious seared scallops with serrano and apple recipe that will work perfectly for dinner.

Interested in free online classes hosted by H‑E‑B chefs? Click or tap here to sign up.

Ingredients:

16 Oz Diver scallops U-10 to U-12 variety, side adductor muscle or foot removed

1 Tsp True Texas BBQ Salt and Pepper Blend, plus more as needed to taste

1 cup(s) smitten apples, peeled, cored and minced small or brunoised

1 1/2 Tbsp serrano peppers, stems and seeds removed and peppers minced small

1 1/2 Tbsp shallots, minced finely

1/4 Tsp ginger, finely grated or zested

3 Tbsp fresh squeezed lime juice

Instructions:

1. Season scallops on both sides with salt and pepper, allow to sit at room temp while prepping apple and serrano condiment.

2. In a bowl combine apple, serrano, shallot, ginger, lime juice and a pinch of salt and pepper.

3. Toss mixture to combine and set aside to allow flavors to meld. This can be made in advance and refrigerated, it will gain in flavor as it sits.

4. Set a medium sized non-stick or stainless steel saute pan over medium heat. Allow to get hot.

5. Add oil, oil should be shimmering before adding each scallop, work in batches if needed to keep from over crowding pan.

6. Sear each scallop for 2 to 3 minutes on first side or enough time to get a nice crust before flipping.

7. Cook an additional 2 to 3 minutes or until scallops are just cooked through. Medium rare is best for scallops.

8. Once cooked transfer to a plate and serve with serrano and apple over each. Click or tap here for the nutritional information.

Drink pairing

H-E-B recommends trying Austin Eastciders Brut Super Dry Cider for the beer pairing and The Hess Collection Estate Grown Napa Valley Chardonnay for the wine option.

