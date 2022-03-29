Looking for a fun weekend activity? Check out this cool kayaking event

Let's clean up the rivers, shall we?

What are you up to this coming weekend? We have an idea for you.

The San Antonio River Foundation and its partner, the San Antonio River Authority, will host the official kayaking event of Fiesta San Antonio: the Mission Reach Flotilla Fiesta. This year’s Flotilla takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, April 2 at Padre Park.

The Mission Reach Flotilla Fiesta is a community-centric event designed to bring awareness to the recreational opportunities on and along the San Antonio River.

The event, on San Antonio’s south side, along the Mission Reach of the San Antonio River Walk, aims to encourage health, wellness and environmental stewardship.

The Mission Reach is the nine-mile section of the larger River Walk, which is nearly 15-miles of linear park running through the heart of the community. Just along the Mission Reach, there are more than 16 miles of trails following the river for pedestrians and bicyclists to enjoy, plus a paddling trail for canoeing and kayaking.

You’re encouraged to sign up online, ahead of the event.

