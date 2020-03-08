Boys HS Basketball Highlights: March 7th

SAN ANTONIO – For the first time in program history, the Brandeis Broncos will play in the UIL State Tournament after defeating Judson to claim the Class 6A Regional Title. Meanwhile, the Wagner Thunderbirds (Class 5A) and Cole Cougars (Class 3A) punch their tickets to state for the second straight season after hard-fought victories in their respective Regional Finals.

BOYS BASKETBALL REGIONAL FINAL RESULTS