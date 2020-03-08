59ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

59ºF

Sports

Boys HS Basketball Highlights: March 7th

Andrew Cely, Sports Producer/Reporter

Tags: High School, Boys Basketball, Brandeis High School, Judson High School, Wagner High School, Harlan High School, Cole High School, Universal City Randolph High School

SAN ANTONIO – For the first time in program history, the Brandeis Broncos will play in the UIL State Tournament after defeating Judson to claim the Class 6A Regional Title. Meanwhile, the Wagner Thunderbirds (Class 5A) and Cole Cougars (Class 3A) punch their tickets to state for the second straight season after hard-fought victories in their respective Regional Finals.

BOYS BASKETBALL REGIONAL FINAL RESULTS

DivisionWinnerFinal ScoreRunner-Up
Class 6ABrandeis Broncos75-68Judson Rockets
Class 5AWagner Thunderbirds64-48Harlan Hawks
Class 4AStafford Spartans49-48Boerne Greyhounds
Class 3ACole Cougars33-31Universal City Randolph Ro-Hawks

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: